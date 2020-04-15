Creamland set to open for 40th anniversary season on Saturday

Sara’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that they are postponing their opening until April 23rd. However, not all summer stands are postponing until the end of the month.

Creamland will move forward with their opening day on Saturday, April 18th. Several safety precautions have been implemented, like stands to keep customers distant from one another.

Employees will wear face mask and tables will be placed to keep employees and workers distant from each other.

“Faithfully, we have always opened up on April 1st. We held off to see what cases were going to be like in Erie.” said Colleen Loeslein, owner of Creamland.

Loeslein says that this is a big year for Creamland as the ice cream stand is celebrating its 40th anniversary