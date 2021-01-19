Creating with Community Program seeks local artists to help bring “Active Erie” to life

Local artists are wanted to help bring “Active Erie” to life.

This is through the “Creating with Community” program which calls for a collaborating between Erie Arts and Culture and the City of Erie.

According to the City planning director, there is $66,000 in funding to engage the 12 artists needed for this project.

“Artists will receive in-depth training on community engaged art practices from Tom Ferraro. The program will require artists to work closely with municipal departments, including the Department of Planning, the Bureau of Engineering, and the Department of Public Works,” said Kathy Wyrosdick, Planning Director for the City of Erie.

The deadline to apply for this project is January 22nd.