Creation of 50 million dollar fund looks to help projects within Erie’s eight Opportunity Zones

A new fund of 50 million dollars will look to help projects within the eight different Opportunity Zones in downtown Erie.

Over the next two days, different leaders within the community will be discussing why people should invest in Erie. One local company to do just that is Erie Insurance.

“You’re one play away, and when you name is called you have to be ready to go. Opportunity Zones is that play, and it’s calling our name. It’s a great tool, is a perfect time to come together, and bring investment,” said Scott Turner, Executive Director, White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council.

The first play of investment was made by Erie Insurance. CEO Tim NeCastro announced the creation of a 50 million dollar Opportunity Zone investment fund.

“Through this, I think what it’s demonstrating is that Erie is becoming more and more cohesive, and more and more focused, and gaining a deeper understanding on what everybody’s role is for revitalization,” said Tim NeCastro, President and CEO, Erie Insurance.

The fund is designated to help financially support different projects within a portfolio. Erie Insurance said the first portion of it’s money will go to the North Park Row project that looks to create a Culinary Arts District, Food Hall, Market, and Apartments.

Three million dollars of that investment went straight to the Erie Downtown Development Corporation. Representatives are now looking into what other projects they should invest in.

“We are going to look pretty broadly. It’s our hope that additional projects, additional local projects come online that we can invest in,” said NeCastro.

Not only does this announcement look to help encourage new projects within the area, but also encourage others who are visiting the area to see Erie as a place worth investing in.

“Being born and raised here in Erie like most of us, we kind of take things for granted. But these people are seeing it for the first time with fresh eyes, and they’re very impressed with what they’re seeing, and the opportunity that exist here now,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

During Tuesdays presentations, attendees will hear more about why to invest in different innovation and social impact projects.