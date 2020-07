A malfunctioning boat off of Avonia Beach in Fairview lead to a water rescue tonight.

Calls for first responders went out around 9:22 p.m. for a vessel in distress.

According to reports from the scene, the crew on the boat was brought in to Walnut Creek access to be checked out.

No injuries were reported. The coast guard along with Fairview and Lake City Fire Department responded to the calls.

The boat was towed into shore. No word has been released yet on what caused it to stop operating.