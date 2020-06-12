Crews battle fast-moving fire on Cranberry Street

A fire on Cranberry Street early Friday morning leaves several residents homeless.

This fire was very fast moving and smoky and a next door neighbor saw smoke coming out of the second floor window and that’s when the neighbor called 911.

The fire broke out in the 2500 block of Cranberry Street shortly after 10:00 a.m.

According to reports, the fire happened on the second floor of the structure. Two people escaped the fire by jumping out of the window. There were three apartments in the house, according to reports from the scene.

The captain telling us that this fire took its toll on Erie fire crews.

“The crews were taking a pretty good beating. We’re cycling them out, trying to give them rehab here on the scene, to let them refresh a little bit before putting them back to work.” said Capt. Matthew Pastello.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation