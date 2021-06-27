Crews battle fast moving overnight fire on West 25th Street

A fast moving fire causes extensive damage to a vacant home in the City of Erie overnight.

Erie Fire Crews were called to the 400 block of East 25th Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters were met with heavy flames and smoke upon arrival.

According to the Deputy Chief on scene, there have been others fire at that same location.

Firefighters were forced to evacuate after a partial collapse of the structure.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The structure is considered a total loss.