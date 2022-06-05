Multiple fire crews were called out to a blaze in Millcreek Township on June 5.

Firefighters were called to Clint’s Auto Truck in the 5400 Block of W. Lake Road for a reported vehicle on fire.

Prior to their arrival on scene, reports indicated that multiple fire companies could see smoke conditions in the air.

When crews arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames and firefighters made quick work to try to knock down the fire. The fire was placed under control in less than an hour.

According to reports on scene, Hazmat was called in to deal with any hazardous run-off.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.