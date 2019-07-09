Crews battle fire of 150-year old building in Warren County

A fire in downtown Warren damages a building more than 150 years old.

Crews were called to 312 Market Street in downtown Warren at about 10:30pm last night for reports of a structure fire. The fire was in the rear of the building. The building itself was built in 1865 and had been undergoing some renovations.

The flames spread to two floors within the building before crews could knock out the flames. There were no injuries reported.

Pennsylvania State Police will have a fire investigator on the scene to determine the cause of the fire