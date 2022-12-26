A fire broke out in Millcreek Township with firefighters attempting to tackle a multi-residential structure fire.

Emergency services were called to a four-unit apartment on West 39th Street on Tuesday. Firefighters on the scene said that what started as a chimney fire quickly became a threat to the rest of the building, with the fire spreading into the walls.

Officials added that damage on the inside of the apartment was kept at a minimum with mostly the exterior showing signs of burning.

“When we first arrived here, the fire was peeking through to the outside from the chimney. The first crew was able to get a good knockdown on it, and now they’re just overhauling it. They will have two residents displaced this evening,” said Assistant Chief Gerald Hickin, West Ridge Fire Department.

Firefighters said that the fire was knocked down in the first 60 seconds of being on-site.