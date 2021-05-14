Crews battle Friday evening fire in Conneaut Lake

A fast moving fire damages a home in Conneaut Lake late Friday night.

Crews were called to the 12000 block of Schumaker Street shortly before 10:00 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they were met with smoke and flames but crews were able to knock down the fire quickly to prevent it from spreading.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the blaze, according to officials.

According to reports from the scene, a dog and several reptiles were inside at the time. The dog managed to be rescued safely. However, some of the reptiles did not survive the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.