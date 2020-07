An afternoon house fire in the city of Erie sent crews to help put out the blaze.

This fire occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday July 19th.

The Erie Fire Department was called out to the 900 block of West 35th Street.

The front of the home was engulfed in flames when the fire department arrived.

According to Erie County 911 there were no injuries and an investigation is currently being done to determine a cause of the fire.