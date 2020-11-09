Crews battle structure fire in Crawford County; fire claims lives of several pets

Multiple fire crews battle a structure fire in Crawford County Sunday night.

Crews were called to the 16000 block of Cussewago Road in Meadville around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Upon arrival, crews found the house fully engulfed in flames.

According to reports from the scene, nobody was home at the time of the fire, but several pets did die in the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Meadville City, Vernon Central, Vernon Township, Hayfield, Saegertown and West Mead Fire Departments all responded to the call.