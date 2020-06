Perry Hi-Way fire crews responded to a dumpster fire at the Country Fair in the 8000 block of Peach Street at 1:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the trash receptacles. An employee at the store telling JET 24 Action News that they had asked someone to leave the store moments before another customer reported that the dumpster was on fire.

The fire was put out quickly and the cause is under investigation.