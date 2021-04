Several fire crews were called to a trailer fire in Crawford County on Sunday night.

The fire broke out in the 11000 block of Cole Road just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday night.

When firefighters arrived, they found a trailer fully engulfed by flames, but crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.

No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause is undetermined.

The home is considered a total loss.