Crews battle two acre brush fire near Springfield Cemetery

A brush fire burns two acres in East Springfield on Thursday.

Springfield Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene near Springfield Cemetery around 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

A quarter acre of the field was reported to be on fire. However, when crews arrived on scene, the fire had spread to two acres.

Crews requested an additional brush unit from A.F. Dobler Hose and Ladder Company.

The fire was put out about an hour later.

According to the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department’s chief, the cause was most likely someone trying to “Smoke bomb groundhog holes.”