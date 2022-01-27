Crews battle two-alarm fire in Harborcreek Township

Dozens of firefighters braved the bitter cold and snow Thursday afternoon as they worked to put out a two-alarm fire in Harborcreek Township.

The fire broke out just before 3:00 p.m. in the 7300 block of Belle Road.

The house sits about 200 yards off of the road, but thick, black smoke could be seen billowing from the area for several miles.

Initial reports from the scene indicate that the fire started in the garage area of the home and quickly spread.

Two people were reportedly trapped, but firefighters were able to get them out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A portion of Belle Road remains closed at this hour.