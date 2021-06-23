Crews battle Wednesday afternoon house fire in Conneaut Lake

Several fire companies battled a fire Wednesday afternoon in Conneaut Lake.

The fire brown out around 2:00 p.m. at a home in the 10000 block of Konneyaut Trail Road.

According to reports from Conneaut Lake Fire Chief John Tracy, the fire began in a second floor bedroom. There was also heavy smoke damage on the second floor as well.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the fire marshal will be called in.

