A major fire is being reported in the Allegheny National Forest just outside Tidioute Thursday afternoon.

According to the Warren County 911 Center and the U.S. Forest Service, that fire broke out shortly after noon near Route 62 and Cobham Hill Road.

There are several Warren County Fire Departments, the U.S. Forest Service and air water tankers are currently on scene.

