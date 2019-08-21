Crews bring in giant rubber ducks as preparations continue for Erie’s Tall Ships Festival

As crews prepare for Tall Ships Erie, the baby duck Quackers is now afloat, but the wait continues for mama duck.

The mama duck is making a return to Erie after an apperance in 2016.

Moving the rubber duck is no small feat. The duck was transported by a tractor-trailer, and crews have to use a crane to set the duck in the water. Once in the water, they can begin the inflation process.

“There’s big massive air movers that are set up inside of it. There’s guide lines holding it in place. Those air movers actually have to be running the entire time for the duck to stay inflated,” said William Sabatini, Executive Director, Flagship Niagara League.

Parking restrictions are planned along the waterfront during the festival.

The city tells us to expect closings on three key streets:

State Street will be closed from East Front Street to Dobbins Landing

Holland Street will be closed from the Intermodal Entrance to the Cruise Ship Terminal

Sassafras Street Extension will be closed from the Convention Center parking lot to the North end of the Street.

Tall Ships Erie begins Thursday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, August 25. You can find more information on their website www.tallshipserie.org.