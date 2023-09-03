(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Millcreek Police were called to the scene of a rollover accident along West 12th Street just before noon Sunday.

Calls first went out at 11:42 a.m. for an accident with rollover after the driver of a sedan crashed into an electric poll causing wires to fall next to the road and the vehicle to roll over.

According to witnesses, the Honda Accord was travelling westbound on West 12th Street before striking an electrical poll and rolling over. Penelec was also called to the scene to fix downed wires.

All passengers in the Accord refused medical service, police continue to investigate.