Firefighters in Lawrence Park were tasked with putting out a structure fire early Sunday morning.

Calls for this fire going out around 9:20 Sunday morning in the 4000 block of Iroquois Avenue.

Firefighters described the home as a three story attached brick row. Something they say if handled incorrectly could have the potential to get out of hand.

“We got on location, occupant status wasn’t known immediately, obviously we verified it through with a quick primary and secondary search, there was no occupants. Heavy fire in the front bedroom, one hose line in and a pretty easy extinguishment. But it certainly had potential due to the structure type,” said Joe Crotty, chief of Lawrence Park Fire Department.

Chief Crotty said no one was injured. They do have an idea of how the fire started and it’s point of origin, but wouldn’t elaborate.