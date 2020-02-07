Crews called to Interstate 90 near Girard after accident involving car and semi-truck

According to reports from the scene, a person was trapped in their car after a collision with a semi-truck. The accident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m.

That person did need to be removed from the vehicle by emergency personnel. There was no word on the extent of the injuries, or if there were any. The accident happened on the eastbound lane of Interstate 90 just passed the Girard exit.

The accident also causing traffic delays in the area. The Cranesville Fire Department as well as Platea Fire Department responded to the accident, as well as Pennsylvania State Police.

