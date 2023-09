Multiple crews were called to the scene of a Waterford barn fire Friday evening.

Calls first went out at 7:18p.m. for a fire taking place in the 1300 block of Sedgwick Road in Waterford near the intersection with Swailes Road.

Witnesses from the scene described the barn as fully involved with smoke from the fire visible from miles away. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control just after 8 p.m.

No injuries were reported and no word has been given on how the fire started.