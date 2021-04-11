Crews close to containing Allegheny National Forest fire

In a release sent Sunday morning, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry said they have almost contained two separate fires that began on Wednesday.

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, the Hemlock Rd. fire is 90 percent contained, estimated at 261 acres, and the Cobham Hill Rd. fire is 80 percent contained at 227 acres.

The concern at this point for the Bureau is if the Cobham Hill fire breaks containment, it could threaten various private properties like homes and camps. Both fires continue to threaten watershed and forest resources.

The Bureau will continue to monitor both fires while crews continue their work. The release said the fire appears to be losing fuel to continue, so small smoke plumes are occasionally visible from hot spots. Firefighters will continue to watch closely.