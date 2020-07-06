Crews conducting search and rescue operation in Conneaut Lake

Crews in multiple counties responded to a search and rescue operation involving a possible drowning victim.

Around 5:00 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to the area of Conneaut Lake for reports of a drowning victim.

The Conneaut Lake fire chief says that a female in her 30s fell off of her speed boat into the water.

First responders with divers and sonar equipment searched the waters for the victim, but they found nothing as of yet.

“We’re working off some hits that the sonar got and also the dogs, and we’re going to go check those out with the divers.” said Chief John Trecey.

Crews from Erie, Crawford, Mercer and Venango Counties all responded to this search.

