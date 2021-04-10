Crews continue to battle Cobham Hill Road wildfire

Crews continue to battle the wildfire burning in parts of Warren County Saturday morning.

As of Friday, the Cobham Hill Fire was 30% contained. If the Cobham Fire escapes containment lines, it may threaten homes and camps, as well as watershed and forest resources.

Crews are continuing to build fire control lines Saturday. As the fire lines are established, they are being strengthened with mop up of heat sources and the removal of danger trees.

Currently, no structures have been lost.

According to the PA DCNR, fire behavior on Friday was less intense than Thursday. This was due to cloudy conditions that held the temperatures lower and kept the relative humidity higher. A brief rain shower during the afternoon provided much-needed moisture to the fuels that the fires were feeding on.

For information on wildfire prevention or how/when to safely burn outside in Pennsylvania, visit http://www.dcnr.state.pa.us/forestry/wildlandfire/index.htm.