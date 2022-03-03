Crews are busy setting up for the annual RV and Sport Show at the Bayfront Convention Center.

This year, they are combining the RV show and the Sport and Travel Expo. This will feature many outdoor exhibits and about 70 RVs, campers and motorhomes.

Organizers say this is a great opportunity to bring the kids and introduce them to the great outdoors.

“As I’m walking around, there is really a large amount of accessories for fishing and a lot of tackle, and rods, and reels and hunting gear. It’s really a great show,” said Mark Concilla, Erie Promotions.

The show kicks off Friday, March 5 and will be open from noon until 8 p.m. It will also be open Saturday and Sunday.