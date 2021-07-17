Crews in Titusville battle flooding from stormy weather

Crews in Titusville have their hands full after the stormy weather brought flooding.

According to the fire chief, Downtown Titusville and many side streets are flooded and backed up.

Many local businesses and homes in Titusville have their first floor flooding, but nothing too serious has been reported.

The fire chief said that crews have been dispatched to block flooded roadways and respond to flooding calls.

They have also been helping stranded motorists. As this time no injuries have been reported.

