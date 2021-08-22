Crews in Warren County continue search for missing two-year-old girl that might have fallen into the Allegheny River

Crews in Warren County are continuing their search for a missing two-year-old girl that might have fallen into the Allegheny River.

The search was temporarily called off Saturday night due to high water and storm weather in the area, but resumed on Sunday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, this happened in Limestone Township along Valley View Lane in Tidioute around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Police responded to initial reports of a missing child. When they arrived on scene, they discovered that the child reportedly left the residence and walked to an area close to the Allegheny River.

It is suspected that the child may have fallen into the quick moving water.

A tracking canine was utilized to follow the child’s scent from her bedroom.

The search is being conducted by several agencies including a dive team that is using an underwater submarine to scan the water and bank of the river.

Update: Pennsylvania State Police in Warren have not officially confirmed any additional details or updates to this case, however they are sending out a release within the hour. We will update you with the information from this release once it becomes available.

