Crews in Warren County search for child that might have fallen into the Allegheny River

Crews in Warren County are searching for a child that might have fallen into the Allegheny River.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, this happened in Limestone Township along Valley View Lane.

They received a report of a missing child. When they arrived it was determined the child left the residence and walked to an area close to the Allegheny River.

It is suspected that this child fell into the high moving water.

A tracking canine was utilized to follow the child’s scent from her bedroom.

A search is being conducted by several agencies including a dive team that is using an underwater submarine to scan the water and bank side of the river.

