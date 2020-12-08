Crews making progress on Kearsarge Plaza project

The Kearsarge Plaza is also starting to look a lot different.

This comes after the plaza faced severe damage after a fire in May 2019.

Crews from Mammoth Restoration are hard at work after facing a few setbacks. According to the construction crew, the goal is to have the majority of construction complete by January.

“We were able to maintain our operation on the mitigation side but commercial construction shut down so that did delay the project quite a bit. Quite frankly, it went on longer than anybody want it to, but nonetheless, we’re just going to see it through and try to finish strong.” said Robert Shearer, Repair Project Manager.

The last part of the project will be to complete the parking lot and other outside improvements. Those improvements are expected to happen in the spring of 2021.