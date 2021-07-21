Crews prepare Beach 11 for Sunset Music Series kicking off Discover Presque Isle

Crews were out today along Beach 11 getting ready for tonight’s Sunset Music Series. Tonight kicked off the five day Discover Presque Isle festival.

Lori Burke will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. and then at 7:15 p.m. the headliners Key West Express goes on.

Then for the next four days the events will include castle building, a bonfire, and the movie Jaws. These events will make up more than twenty events scheduled for the festival.

“Its the 100th anniversary of Presque Isle. We’re just excited to be out here celebrating what Presque Isle stands for, how Presque Isle is part of our lives and we’re really excited after taking a break,” said Jon Demarco, Presque Isle Partnership.

