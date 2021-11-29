Crews prepare for Perry Square for Downtown D’Lights

Crews were busy this afternoon in Perry Square getting ready to kick off the holiday season.

They were putting up lights and a 30 foot holiday tree for Downtown D’Lights.

This family friendly event kicks off on Friday December 3rd and features holiday music, village shops, and plenty of bright lights.

Santa Claus will also be making an appearance via horse drawn carriage to help light up the park.

“It’s definitely a great pay off. The tree lighting is our big family friendly event of the year. So we see families and little kids light up when they see Santa. It’s a great community event and I think at the beginning of the year we were really hoping to do this event,” said Dave Tamulonis, Erie Downtown Partnership.

Downtown D’Lights will be this Friday November 3rd from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

