Crews prepare for Warner Theatre marquee lighting as part of Downtown D’Lights celebration

As part of the Downtown D’Lights celebration, the new Warner Theatre marquee will be lit for the first time in decades.

As renovations continue at the Warner Theatre on State Street, representatives from Erie Events decided the Theater should be part of the downtown holiday celebration on Friday, December 3rd.

Right now, contractors are preparing for the event and making sure the marquee lights are fully operational.

The Warner Theatre will re-open in Early 2022.

