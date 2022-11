A semi was removed from a ravine along Interstate 90 days after it veered off the road.

Eagle Towing worked to remove the semi from a culvert near Crooked Creek throughout the day. The company used two rotators to winch the truck and trailer one by one and pull them up the embankment.

Crews pulled each piece over the guardrail and removed them from the highway. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said the driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel which caused the crash.