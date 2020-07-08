Crews rescue young girl following boat tubing accident at Presque Isle State Park

What began as an evening of fun on Lake Erie sends a girl to the hospital Tuesday night.

West Lake Firefighters were called to Beach 10 at Presque Isle State Park around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Reports from the scene indicate that two girls were tubing when the tow line became tangled in the boat propeller and snapped.

One of the girls was knocked into the water, but rescued and brought to shore.

West Lake Fire Department chief Dominick Quadri telling JET 24 Action News that the “young girl” was alert when she was transported to the hospital.

The extent of her injuries is unknown.