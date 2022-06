Rescue crews rushed to the scene in Union City after a car rolled over into a ravine.

Crews were called to the 16000 block of Parker Road around 5:30 p.m. on June 18 for reports of a car over a ravine.

According to police on scene, the car was off of the road because the driver was going too fast.

The driver was taken to the hospital and the severity of the injuries are not known at this point.

Two people were reportedly in the vehicle at the time.

Police continue to investigate.