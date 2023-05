Multiple calls went out for a reported structure fire in the 1700 block of Cole Drive in Millcreek just after 12:15 this morning.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire showing in the back of a trailer home. All of the occupants made it out safely and no injures were reported.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire to assist Lakeshore fire department with knocking down the fire.

Crews are continuing to investigate the fire.