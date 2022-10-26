Reports of a man on a parasail in distress caused some tense moments along the bayfront.

Calls for a water rescue near Bay Harbor Marina went out just after 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday. According to emergency crews on the scene, a caller said they spotted someone in the water who appeared to be in distress.

The Coast Guard, the Port Authority and West Lake Fire Department members searched the water for more than 30 minutes.

The man was found in a wetsuit safe and onshore, near the Courtyard by Marriott.