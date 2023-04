A brush fire broke out along a stretch of Fry Road in McKean Wednesday afternoon.

The first crews were dispatched just after 3:30 for a fire in the 10,000 block of Fry Road.

Multiple departments were called in to assist in preventing the fire from spreading.

At its highest point, crews reported about one-and-a-half acres was on fire.

No injuries were reported but a state fire warden called to scene to help investigate a cause.