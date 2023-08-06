(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Emergency crews responded to reports of a rollover accident along State Highway 27 in Crawford County around 2:30 Sunday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver of a Subaru was driving westbound on State Highway 27 just east of Cherrytree Road in Oil Creek Township and lost control when attempting to negotiate the left-hand curve on the road.

The the driver of the Subaru crossed the centerline into the east-bound lane and swerved hard back into the right lane, causing them to lose control of the vehicle and strike an embankment on the side of the road causing the vehicle to roll onto its roof.

The vehicle received heavy damage from the crash and had to be towed from the scene but no injuries were reported.