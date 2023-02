West Ridge Fire Department was called out for a reported accident at Sterrettania Road and Pepperwood Circle.

According to the Erie County 911 Center, the call came in just before 12:30 Saturday morning.

When crews arrived, they found the vehicle had rolled over trapping the driver. Once freed, they were transported to UPMC Hamot.

No further information was available of the driver’s condition as of the publication of this article.

Millcreek Police are still investigating.