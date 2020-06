Fire and rescue crews were called over to Fairview on the evening of Saturday June 20th.

Crews responded to a call about a car that went over an embankment in the 6800 block of West Lake Road shortly before 7 p.m.

When the crews arrived on the scene they found a pickup truck over the embankment. The vehicle was also on fire.

People reported that the driver fled the scene. State Police are currently investigating the incident as well.