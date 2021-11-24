Crews respond to fire at Burton Quinn-Scott Funeral Home

One of the owners of a downtown funeral home says a day of restoration has led to a quick recovery from a fire.

The fire broke out in the corner of the crematorium operation of the Burton-Quinn Scott funeral home on West 10th Street.

Smoke damage was contained to the ceiling of the structure. Owner Peter Burton tells JET 24 Action News that other arrangements have been made to take care of the needs of family members as the cleanup continues.

Burton says he is grateful that the damage is not any worse and the impact of the fire should be minimal.

