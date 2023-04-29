(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The City of Erie Fire Department was called out to a house fire on Erie’s west side shortly after noon Saturday.

That fire took place in the 800 block of West 21st Street in the City of Erie near the intersection with Liberty Street.

According to reports, the fire began on the first floor of the home and it sustained heavy damage. Crews were able to get it under control in just under an hour.

Two people were transported to Saint Vincent with what are described as minor injuries, authorities continue to investigate.