Multiple agencies responded to calls for a working structure fire just after 11 p.m. Thursday night in the 200 block of Church Street in Cambridge Springs.

According to reports from the scene, Church Street was closed as crews battled the blaze which left the building with heavy interior damage.

At this time, it is unknown if there were any injuries.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

