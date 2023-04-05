A massive fire broke out in the City of Erie Wednesday night as dozens of firefighters and first responders were called to the scene.

Crews were still on scene, working to contain the fire after receiving multiple calls, beginning around 8:45 Wednesday night.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found flames coming from the second story of the home located in the 800 block of Payne Avenue, in Erie.

Two people inside the home, who reportedly have mobility issues, were rescued from the first floor of the home, they were taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

The city’s fire inspector was also called to the scene to investigate the fire.

“We had a fire on the second floor it was blowing out the whole end of the house and then it dropped down onto the first floor, burnt a hole through the second floor. We had two people on the first floor, a lady and a guy. The lady had a walker and couldn’t walk very good, and the guy was bedridden. We got those people out and then we searched the rest of the building. Nobody has gotten hurt; no firefighter is hurt. We kept the fire from burning from either side of the building,” said John Herrman, deputy chief for the City of Erie.