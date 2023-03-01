Police responded to multiple motor vehicle accidents along Interstate 79 north and south on Wednesday, March 1.

At I-79 mile marker 160 (near the Saegertown; Conneautville exit) a tractor-trailer heading north drove off the road. Traffic was restricted to one lane.

Then at the Edinboro Exit (mile marker 166) a tractor-trailer heading south was involved in an accident with a white van and potentially a sedan that was forced into the median.

Another accident on I-79 south saw a tractor-trailer jackknifed at the rest stop exit ramp.

Fire crews and the Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene for the accidents. Fire department responders deployed oil booms to stop any potential leaks from the truck getting into a drainage ditch.