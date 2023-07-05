(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Emergency crews were called out to a marina in Fairview Township Wednesday morning after receiving reports of an unoccupied vehicle taking on water.

According to reports, Lake Shore Fire Department assisted the PA Fish and Boat Commission (FBC) with removing a partially-submerged boat after it was found taking on water and leaking fuel into marina waters around 10 a.m. in the Walnut Creek Access.

Lake Shore crews deployed blooms to help contain the most of the fuel spill while the owner of the boat assisted with a submersible pump.

The boat was towed to a nearby ramp and has since been removed from the water. The Department of Environmental Protection was also called to the scene.