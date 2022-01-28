Crews respond to rekindled house fire in Harborcreek Township

A fire rekindled in Harborcreek Township late Friday afternoon.

Firefighters returned to the 7300 block of Belle Road around 4:45 p.m.

According to Harborcreek Fire Department officials, the fire rekindled in the roof. Firefighters had things under control in 15 to 20 minutes

The fire broke out in the garage on Thursday afternoon and extending to a portion of the home. An elderly couple and their two dogs were rescued.

No one was injured and the cause remains under investigation.